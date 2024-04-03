The Plateau State joint transport, traders, and marketers association is embarking on a one-day warning strike.

The action is to drive home their displeasure over the executive order 003 signed by the state government.

The order restricts the movement of trucks and illegal parking around the Jos Bukuru metropolis.

Leaders of the associations in Plateau State attended an emergency meeting to address what they felt was a worrisome development.

They say they are not satisfied with the recent executive order 003 issued by the state government that restricts the movement of trucks in the state capital from 6pm to 9am

Violators of this order are arrested and fined five hundred thousand.

The leadership of the various trading groups in the state are now appealing to the state government to have a second thought, saying the development has badly affected their businesses.

All attempts to dialogue with the government by the group has failed.

To drive home their demand, members of the group will be embarking on a one-day sit-at-home today, Wednesday