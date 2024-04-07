Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah has restated the essence of constructing 260 Smart schools to leapfrog the state education system.

The Governor appropriated 207.8 billion naira at 33 percent for education in 2024 budget and 182 billion naira for social sector with the aim to provide Infrastructure that will improve the People’s living standard.

In Enugu, the state Governor Peter Mbah aside upgrading the state education sector, promised among all programmes to transform the state economy from current 4.4 billion to 30 billion dollars economy within 4-8 years in office.

Governor Mbah broke the jinx of restoring about two decades of inadequate water supply, having Enugu now producing 120 million liters of water per day a departure from its initial 5 million water installed capacity.

Similar attentions were given to road construction and rehabilitation, having many abandoned road infrastructure rehabilitated with trunk-A roads receiving attention, to ease movement of man and Goods in the state .

In the Governor Mbah policy document, he dwells more on devoting huge sum of the state budget to education development as the best gift to eradicate poverty, improve people’s living standards and produce sound human capital that will be prepared as future assets for state, national and International entities to explore.

In his Inaugural speech, Governor Mbah promised to construct 260 smart schools, which is interpreted as one per political ward across the 17 council areas of the state.

He swung into action with a prototype smart school at Owo in Nkanu East council Area of the state, having awarded the contract for the construction in 135 wards simultaneously, with the hope to hand over the remaining 125 wards school projects soon.

At a maiden townhall interactive session with major stakeholders in Enugu, Governor Mbah among all issues raised, revealed that the Smart schools will provide the opportunity to get the children to be at the epicenter of modern learning.

The bold move taken to reposition education is embedded in creating the teachers service commission to better the welfare, human capital development of teacher in the state.

He revealed that each smart school will house a clinic, ICT Centre, e-library, science laboratory for both primary and secondary schools, with centre for robotics, studio and interactive boards.

Participants at the townhall meeting mention key indicators that impede education growth, and they believe the introduction of the Smart Schools initiative would address the challenges.

Some Civil Society Organizations that inspected the smart school projects pass-a-Clean-Bill of health on the initiative, suggesting it should be replicated across the country.

Some of the teachers trained for the take off exercise share their experiences.

Governor Mbah revealed that the key objective was conceived to leapfrog Enugu children into Global Citizens, by ensuring they get better quality of learning with their peers in Europe, America and other developed economy of the world.

Governor Mbah’s targets with smart schools was to introduce earlier child learning, enforce 12 years compulsory learning and move the state literacy from 50 to 100 by next year.