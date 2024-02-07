The Super Eagles Of Nigeria have secured qualification to the final of the African Cup Of Nations, AFCON 2023, after a hard fought Semi Final victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa wining 4-3 on penalties.

The Eagles had taken the lead in the Second half through a penalty from captain William Troost-Ekong, after Victor Oshimen was brought down in the box following a fast break.

The South Africans equalised a few minutes to the end of the match following a lengthy VAR Review after the Super Eagles seem to have taken the lead through Victor Oshimen.

The VAR Review led to the chalking off of the goal and a penalty award to South Africa from a tackle in the build up to the goal by Alhassan Yussuf.

The resulting penalty was dispatched by Mokoena and a few moments later, the Bafana Bafana nearly snatched the win following a free kick saved by Stanley Nwabali with the resultant rebound blasted over with the goal at the mercy of the South African attacker.

The game later went into extra time during which a South African defender was red carded after bringing down Terem Moffi as the last defender.

The Eagles now await the winner of the other Semi Final between hosts, Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic Of Congo.

The Final will be played on Sunday February 11th.