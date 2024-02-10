The Nigerian government has assured organised labour of its commitment to honour the sixteen-point agreement over subsidy removal fallout.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, says government will do all within its reach to stave off any industrial action.

TVC News Joke Adisa reports

Workers in Nigeria are gearing up for a show down with the government.

Nigeria’s two labour centres issued a fourteen-day notice for the authorities to meet the agreement between both parties or risk nationwide strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in a joint statement accused the government of not fulfilling its side of the bargain.

Government disagrees at this news conference.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, acknowledges the pains in the land.

But she says the Tinubu government is working round the clock to ease the pains.

Her appeal is that Nigerians should be a bit more patient as the gains get visible

The Minister announces government’s plans to meet with organised Labour as she insists the agreement is being implemented

