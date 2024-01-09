The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is currently interrogating the Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank in connection with the over N44 billion fraud allegedly uncovered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The senior bank executives were still being quizzed by EFCC interrogators at the commission’s headquarters, Jabi, Abuja as of 4.55 pm on Tuesday.

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, is also currently being held and is undergoing interrogation by the EFCC over the ₦585million disbursement scandal.

Halima Shehu, the embattled Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is also being probed by the EFCC over an alleged ₦44bn fraud.

An EFCC source revealed to the Gatekeepers News.com that Zenith, Providus, and Jaiz banks are being questioned over the ₦44.5bn fraud uncovered in the ministry involving Edu and Shehu.

The source said, “The CEOs and MDs of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank are currently being grilled by our interrogators here at the headquarters.

Advertisement

“They were invited and are being probed in connection with the uncovered ₦44bn fraud and the ₦585million involving Halima Shehu and Betta Edu.

“The suspended minister and the coordinator have both made new revelations during their interrogations, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Edu was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, over an alleged N585m cash transfer saga.

The suspended minister was invited by the anti-graft agency in compliance with Tinubu’s order that a comprehensive investigation encompassing her activities in the ministry be carried out, a top source in the anti-graft commission told reporters.

Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, was queried by EFCC interrogators on Monday, over allegations that she laundered N37.1 billion while serving as a minister in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Also, Shehu was earlier arrested in connection with an alleged ₦44billion money laundering and had been mandated to report to the EFCC every day following her release last Wednesday.

Advertisement

The NSIPA Coordinator was arrested and taken into EFCC custody Tuesday night following her suspension.

It was learnt that the ₦44bn was suspiciously moved from NSIPA’s accounts into private and corporate accounts linked to persons serving as fronts.