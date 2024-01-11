The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the APC, YPP and NNPP seeking to set aside the concurrent decision of the tribunal and the court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Umo Eno as governor of Akwa Ibom State.

A 5-member panel led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeal the respective counsel to the appeals withdrew the same.

The withdrawal was because they had the same subject matter while alleging that the governor was not qualified for the election.

They alleged the name on the WAEC Certificate of governor is different from the name the council has on their record.

The difference which is just the placement of the name the court held is not a ground to set aside the election.

The court subsequently advised that the appeals be withdrawn and was subsequently dismissed.