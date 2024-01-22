Ninety Percent of victims have been discharged from hospitals – Gov. Makinde

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that 90 per cent of victims of the Bodija explosion have been discharged from various hospitals.

The governor stated this through a statement signed by his spokesperson Suleiman Olanrewaju noting that the death toll so far still stands at five.

Governor Makinde added that a clinical psychologist has begun counselling for victims of the incident at the Emergency Operations Centre located at Bodija, Ibadan.

Commending security agencies in the state for maintaining law and order around Bodija, the location of the blast, the governor stated that security agencies are still investigating the incident and updates on would be provided in due course.

He also commended residents of the area for complying with the directives from the security agents, saying, his administration remains committed to supporting all victims of this unfortunate incident and ensuring that everyone responsible is brought to book.

Governor Makinde added that search and rescue operations have ended at the Dejo Oyelese Close site of the explosion as recovery efforts have begun.

Advertisement

He appreciated the Nigerian Society of Engineers, who according to him, have begun carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the blast.

The Governor thanked the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency to support Oyo State.