The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of election results from local goverrnment areas in Imi state.

The Returning officer, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Ekiti, declared the process opened.

Meanwhile, the collation of election results was interrupted by state chairman of Labour party, Calistus Ihejiagwa.

He insists the party has a petition to present on the results the commission is about to collate.

The Returning Officer says, his mandate is to preside over the collation exercise, says petition should be presented to the appropriate quarters.

Labour Party demands that the process be stepped down for one hour for issues to be resolved. The aggrieved party agents asked to submit their petitions to the appropriate quarters.

ORU WEST LOCAL GOVT

APC : 38026

PDP: 987

LP: 1867

APGA: 275

Total valid votes: 41373

Rejected votes : 581

Total votes cast: 42318

NJAMBA LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 8110

PDP: 2404

LP: 03

APGA: 51

Accredited voters 12098

Total valid votes: 11736

Rejected votes : 294

Total votes cast: 12030

OWERRI NORTH

APC : 8536

PDP: 3449

LP:4386

APGA:565

Registered voters 134555

Accredited voters : 18398

Total valid votes : 17440

Rejected votes : 576

Total votes cast : 18016

OBOWO LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 17514

PDP: 711

LP: 3404

APGA: 78

Registered voters : 68690

Accredited voters : 22214

Total valid votes : 21907

Rejected votes : 264

Total votes cast : 22171

NWANGELE LOCAL GOVERNMENT

APC : 29282

PDP: 2132

LP: 895

APGA: 66

Registered voters : 55,535

Accredited voters:

33,259

Total valid votes : 32597

Rejected votes : 362

Total votes cast : 32959

