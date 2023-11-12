The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of election results from local goverrnment areas in Imi state.
The Returning officer, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, Vice Chancellor Federal University of Ekiti, declared the process opened.
Meanwhile, the collation of election results was interrupted by state chairman of Labour party, Calistus Ihejiagwa.
He insists the party has a petition to present on the results the commission is about to collate.
The Returning Officer says, his mandate is to preside over the collation exercise, says petition should be presented to the appropriate quarters.
Labour Party demands that the process be stepped down for one hour for issues to be resolved. The aggrieved party agents asked to submit their petitions to the appropriate quarters.
ORU WEST LOCAL GOVT
APC : 38026
PDP: 987
LP: 1867
APGA: 275
Total valid votes: 41373
Rejected votes : 581
Total votes cast: 42318
NJAMBA LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 8110
PDP: 2404
LP: 03
APGA: 51
Accredited voters 12098
Total valid votes: 11736
Rejected votes : 294
Total votes cast: 12030
OWERRI NORTH
APC : 8536
PDP: 3449
LP:4386
APGA:565
Registered voters 134555
Accredited voters : 18398
Total valid votes : 17440
Rejected votes : 576
Total votes cast : 18016
OBOWO LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 17514
PDP: 711
LP: 3404
APGA: 78
Registered voters : 68690
Accredited voters : 22214
Total valid votes : 21907
Rejected votes : 264
Total votes cast : 22171
NWANGELE LOCAL GOVERNMENT
APC : 29282
PDP: 2132
LP: 895
APGA: 66
Registered voters : 55,535
Accredited voters:
33,259
Total valid votes : 32597
Rejected votes : 362
Total votes cast : 32959
