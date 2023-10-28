The Military Adviser in the Office of Military Affairs at the United Nations Department of Peace Operations, General Birame Diop and the Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei, UNISFA, South Sudan, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, have visited the Nigerian Continent to the Mission.

In a statement by the Contingent Commander, Colonel Ettete Nkereuwem said the mission was to assess the operational readiness of the troops.

Contingent Commander briefed the visiting senior officers of the successes recorded since it was deployed especially civil military cooperation meant to win the hearts and minds of the local populace in Abyei.

He also assured them of the commitment to ensuring international peace and security through its peacekeeping efforts.