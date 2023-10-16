A suspected Hacker, Michael Anan Onimisi, is now facing trial for allegedly developing a software to defraud First City Monument Bank In Kaduna.

The trial is coming after his arrest by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

A statement signed by the Agency’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, revealed that he was arraigned on October 13, 2023, before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kaduna for developing a software code named: “Bee-Leaf” and “Real Eve” to defraud First City Monument Bank Plc, the sum of N17, 785,010.75 (Seventeen Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand, Ten Naira and Seventy Five Kobo only).

Mr Onimisi was accused of developing the software to hack into the security measures of the bank, in order to defraud it, He was arraigned on six-count charges bordering on internet fraud and money laundering.

One of the count reads “that you, Michael Anan Onimisi, sometimes in June, 2023, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly retained the total sum of N17,785,010.75 (Seventeen Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand, Ten Naira and Seventy Five Kobo only), from First City Monument Bank Plc, which funds you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d)of the Money Laundering (Prohibition)Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act”.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the six-count charges when they were read to him in Court.

Following his plea, prosecution counsel, N. Salele, asked for a trial date and further prayed the court to remand the defendant at a correctional centre before the commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Rabiu Mohammed informed the court of an application for bail before the court. Salele objected, pleading for more time to study and respond to it.

After listening to the arguments of both counsels, Justice Aikawa thereafter adjourned the matter till October 19, 2023 for hearing on bail application and December 6, 2023 for commencement of trial.

He also ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna.

Trouble started for the defendant when the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, received a petition from First City Monument Bank Plc, dated June 23, 2023 alleging that the defendant, sole proprietor of Ohoiza Crafts, hacked into the bank system, and fraudulently withdrew money amounting to N17,785,010.75 from the account of the bank, and transferred it to his own account.