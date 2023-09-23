Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah is calling on members of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state to commence full operation on Mondays.

The Governor made the appeal when he received IPMAN members in his office

Upon assumption of office, governor Peter Mbah has been doing all to ensure that the sit-at-home order is reversed.

His efforts however yielded some positive results in Enugu state.

And to take the drive in ending the Monday sit-at-home forward, Governor Mbah is admonishing IPMAN members to commence full operation on Mondays.

The governor also talked about revamping Enugu Deport at Eke Obinagwu

After hearing from the governor, IPMAN members promised to get involved, recognizing the state’s strengthened security presence.

Finally, Governor Mbah announced plans to build a petroleum terminal and storage facility at the Ogurugu River Port in Uzuwani.