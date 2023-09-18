The Lagos state commissioner of Police has described the Custodial centre as breeding ground for criminals.

He stated this while three suspects he claimed are responsible for the death of one Sanni Adeniyi on August 5, 2023 are being paraded.

On display are items allegedly recovered by the police from these three.

Police narrate that the suspects were those that mounted a roadblock at Ojodu Berger on outward Lagos allegedly targeting new vehicles killing one Sanni Adeniyi during the operation

The police boss refutes earlier reports stating the three were military personnel

He lamented the role the Judiciary play at curbing crime. The three were jailbird who had served several jail terms and comes back into the society even more dangerous.

