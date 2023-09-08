Ondo State Governor , Rotimi Akeredolu has forwarded a letter of his resumption from medical vacation to the State House of Assembly.Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190(1)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the letter which was received today during the Parliamentary meeting of the House, the Governor resumed duty today, Friday, 8th September, 2023.

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for bringing the Governor back home hail and hearty, said the entire people of Ondo State are glad to see him back in office.

Recalled that the Governor’s had on 4th June,2023, embarked on medical leave and later extended it on 4th July,2023.

The Governor in his letter, expressed gratitude to the Lawmakers for their good wishes.