The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja says the army must look for ways to manufacture war equipment locally, instead of over dependence on foreign assistance for its operations.

General Lagbaja, who was represented by the Commander of Corps Engineers of Nigerian Army, Major-General Philip Eromosele stated this at the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training Week 2023 in Akure, Ondo State capital.

It is the closing ceremony of the Combat Support Arms Training Week 2023 of the Nigerian Army, held at the International Culture and Events Centre, popularly called the Dome in Akure, Ondo State.

There was demonstration of research efforts of the corps involved, such as artillery, engineers, signal and intelligence.

Some of the weapons displayed are Vulcar M1 Armtrac 400, Radio Vehicle, Crest 3,000 mobile water treatment plant, missile drone among others.

Declaring the programme closed, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja explained that the annual training is designed to increase capabilities of combat support arms, in supporting the Nigerian Army activities towards better positions during operations.

General Lagbaja, who was represented at the event, enjoined participants to turn the lessons learnt into professional gains, towards better positions for army activities during operations.

Earlier, the Army chief had inaugurated the New Headquarter Building and Regimental Sergeant Building