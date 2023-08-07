A former staff of the Federal Character Commission, Kolo Haruna, has admitted collecting money from job applicants on behalf of the Commission’s Chairman.

But while the Chairman, Muheeba Dankaka, denies her involvement, the Ad hoc committee says repealling and re enacting the Act establishing the Commission is key.

It’s another fact finding exercise by the ad hoc committee probing allegations of job racketeering and abuse of IPPIS at the federal Character Commission.

The long awaited former staff and Chief Protocol to the Commission’s Chairman, Kolo Haruna, finally makes an appearance before the Committee.

The legislators seek to understand the source of the 75 million naira found in three accounts belonging to Kolo Haruna as a civil servant with about N120000 salary.

Advertisement

Put on Oath, the former IPPIS Desk Officer at the Commission admits to having acted as a front between desperate job seekers and the Chairman.

He says his life is in danger and seeks the Committee’s protection.

Kolo Haruna’s testimony certainly conflicts with earlier submissions of the Commission’s Chairman, who denies any involvement in job racketeering.

Called to testify, the Director, Human Resources, Sunday Okorocha, admitted that the Chairman signed the letter which deployed Kolo Haruna to AMCON, a claim she earlier denied.

The aggrieved body of Commissioners which tags itself the Integrity Group takes its stand before the lawmakers to defend allegations against the members.

Advertisement

With the face-off between the Chairman and some of the Commissioners as well as the turn of events in the Commission, the committee says there is need to repeal the Act establishing the commission