Seven soldiers and nineteen civilians were killed in an ambush by armed bandits in kangon Garacci village under Dangulbi district in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The bandits led by their leader Ali Kachalla invaded the community at about 4:00pm last Monday and rustled cattle.

In an attempt by the locals to chase the armed bandits and recover their cows, the terrorists laid ambush and killed nineteen of the locals.

The terrorists, according to our source also attacked soldiers deployed to keep peace in the area and seven paid the supreme price during exchange of fire.

Many of the locals and some soldiers sustained Injuries and are currently receiving medical attention in an health facility

A resident of the area appealed to the federal and state government to come to their aid as killings and Abduction has become a daily affairs in the community and other parts of the state

The Incident came at a time Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal was holding security council meeting with heads of security agencies in the state

Efforts to speak to military authorities in the state did not yield results.

Zamfara is one of the states currently experiencing security challenges and all hands according to the state government is on deck to end the attacks, Kidnappings and other heinous crimes.