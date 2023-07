The Senate is expected to receive the Ministerial Nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the 19th of July 2023.

This information was contained in a letter received by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The Ministerial list is widely anticipated by Nigerians as one that will give an indication of the Policy direction of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration at addressing the myriad of challenges facing Africa’s largest Economy.