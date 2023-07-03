Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Fadeyi-Ajagunla, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the recent appointments of two illustrious sons of Osun State into various positions.

The appointments include Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja as the Chief of Army Staff and Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi as the Acting Controller General of Customs.

In a statement issued by the lawmaker, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi-Ajagunla commended President Tinubu for his judicious selection of Major General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, based on his remarkable military experience and expertise as well as his immense contribution to the Nigerian Army’s successes.

Senator Olubiyi who expressed confidence in the newly appointed Osun indigenes believes that with their competence, integrity, and dedication to public service, they will contribute significantly to the continued progress and development of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Customs Service, respectively.