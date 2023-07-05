FLOOD PREDICTION

The following locations and environs may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from 4th July – 8th July, 2023

Plateau State: Langtang, Shendam

Kano State: Sumaila, Tudun wada

Sokoto State: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

Delta State: Okwe

Kaduna State: Kachia

Akwa Ibom State: Upenekang

Adamawa State: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

Katsina State: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

Kebbi State: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

Zamfara State: Shinkafi, Gummi

Borno State: Briyel

Jigawa State: Gwaram

Kwara State: Jebba

Niger State: Mashegu, Kontagora

Relevant stakeholders are advised to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.

Note: Feedback from relevant stakeholders, State Government representatives on this platform for encouragement and record purposes will be highly appreciated.

Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub ,

Federal Ministry of Environment , *Abuja