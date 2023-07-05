FLOOD PREDICTION
The following locations and environs may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from 4th July – 8th July, 2023
Plateau State: Langtang, Shendam
Kano State: Sumaila, Tudun wada
Sokoto State: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame
Delta State: Okwe
Kaduna State: Kachia
Akwa Ibom State: Upenekang
Adamawa State: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola
Katsina State: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa
Kebbi State: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu
Zamfara State: Shinkafi, Gummi
Borno State: Briyel
Jigawa State: Gwaram
Kwara State: Jebba
Niger State: Mashegu, Kontagora
Relevant stakeholders are advised to take precautionary measures to forestall loss of lives and property.
Note: Feedback from relevant stakeholders, State Government representatives on this platform for encouragement and record purposes will be highly appreciated.
Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub ,
Federal Ministry of Environment , *Abuja
