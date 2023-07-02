A civil society organisation, the Coalition of West African Investigative Journalists, has called on President Bola Tinubu to institute an investigation into the affairs of the Rural Electrification Agency, under Ahmad Salihijo, over alleged fraudulent acts.

These include alleged spending of more than 550 million dollars grant, received by Nigeria from the World Bank and the Africa Development Bank.

Rural electrification is the process of bringing electricity to rural and remote areas.

According to the Alliance for Rural Electrification, about 600 million people are still without access to electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Also, about half of the population of Sub-Saharan Africa, has no access to electricity in five countries, which are Nigeria, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Advertisement

In February 2022, the Rural Electrification Agency obtained 561 million dollars to finance electrification projects in Nigeria.

While 350 million dollars is from the World Bank, 200 million dollars is from the African Development Bank.

The purpose of the repayable grant is to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity to about 2.5 million Nigerians, which is about 500,000 households.

Secretary-General of the Coalition of West African Investigative Journalists, Gboyega Adeoye alleged fraud in the use of the funds by the agency, as many disadvantaged communities still lack access to power.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Organising Secretary of the group, Rotimi Sulyman urged the Federal Government to probe the agency, before the release of the second tranche of the fund by the World Bank in August.

Advertisement

Since lack of access to energy hinders economic and human development, the group urged the World Bank to stay action on its planned release of a fresh 750 million dollars grant, until spending of the initial facility is accounted for.