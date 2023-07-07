The leadership of the House of Representatives is to decide an appropriate ruling regarding a motion for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as the lawmakers get ready to host the winner of the 2023 Cambridge Teachers Awards, Akeem Badru.

A number of motions bordering on insecurity and indiscriminate killing of innocent citizens still dominate the Order Paper.

One of them is the call for the intervention of security agencies in parts of Ebonyi State.

In the process of amending the prayers of the motion, a member moved that IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, be released to bring about relative peace in the South East.

And the House was thrown into some disorder as lawmakers took positions.

The House has commended this year’s winner of the Cambridge Teachers Awards, Akeem Badru, for making Nigeria proud.

It also canvassed a National recognition for the teacher as it prepares to host him at a special plenary session.

Erosion is still ravaging the South East and a number of motions are moved to address the menace.

One of them came from Imo legislator, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

