The Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA in Kebbi state, SULEIMAN Usman has called for more effective collaboration among the Nigeria security agencies to combat the menace of drug peddling and abuse that is gradually becoming a major security concern especially in the northwest geopolitical region.

Speaking shortly after receiving a large caches of drugs intercepted by men of the Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

Commandant SULEIMAN Usman said the porous nature of the nation’s land borders is making the fight against drug peddling and other criminal activities difficult.

Controller of Customs Kebbi Area Command, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo said his men intercepted over one hundred and seven pallets of compressed skunk cannabis sativa, over three hundred and fifty nine sacks of Diazepam, seventy packs of tramadol among others drugs and other contraband.