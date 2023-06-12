Governor of Ondo state Ademola Adeleke has directed relevant government agencies to immediately activate the state’s flood prevention plans.

The directive followed reports of recent flash floods in Osogbo, the state capital and in some other parts of the state.

The governor’s media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, stated that Adeleke directed the Ministries of Environment and Works in particular to speed up channelization in Osogbo, Osun state.

“The programme includes the clearing of drainages and waterways; removal of structures blocking rivers and sensitization against refuse dumping in waterways.What we experienced was flash flood, but we must be proactive. All work plans already approved must be implemented without delay,’’ Adeleke said in the statement.

The governor noted that Osun was listed as one of the states prone to flooding in 2023.

“The rainy season is here and we must be on the alert. We have launched many channelization programmes across towns and villages.

“I urge our people to stop dumping refuse in drainage channels and in waterways. Proper disposal of waste is provided for under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment,’’ Rasheed quoted the governor as having said.

Adeleke urged Osun people to embrace best practices to avoid loss of properties and lives.

Commiserating with victims of recent flash floods at Osogbo and at other parts of the state, Adeleke instructed the Ministry of Environment to submit a report with actionable recommendations.