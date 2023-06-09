A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, has granted a Lagos traditional chief, Rilwan Oluwalambe, a bail in the sum of N2 million for allegedly damaging property worth N6 million and alleged theft of building materials worth N10 million.

The defendant was charged alongside a woman, Ajoke Olaleye, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage and stealing.

During their arraignment on May 2, they pleaded not guilty to the charge and applied for bail.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, in a short ruling, granted the two defendants bail in the sum of N2 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a relative to the defendants, who resides in Lagos, adding that the sureties should show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Advertisement

She adjourned the case until October 30 for trial.

At the last adjourned date, both defence counsel, Sampson Ogunkanmi and Michael Akinwole, had asked for bail in the most liberal terms.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Williams Tijan, said that he filed counter-affidavits to the bail applications of the two defendants as well as written addresses.

He also adopted all the paragraphs of the written addresses as his submissions.

The defendants are said to have committed the offences on Nov. 14, 2020, at Ijaye Ojokoro, Lagos.

Advertisement

According to the police, the defendants and others at large maliciously damaged a three-bedroom structure already constructed up to lintel level.

The police said that the damaged building was valued at N6 million and belonged to one Collins Akeredolu.

The police also accused the defendants of stealing iron rods, two bundles of binding wire, 2,000 pieces of blocks, 200 bags of cement and 80 pieces of roofing sheets.

Other items allegedly stolen by the defendants include three bags of four-inch nails and one bag of three inch-nails.

According to the police, all the allegedly stolen items are valued at N10.1 million and belong to Akeredolu.

Advertisement

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.