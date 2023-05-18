President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC have through their respective counsel told the presidential election petitions court that he will not be objecting to documents duly certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

Counsel to the president-elect and the APC confirmed to the court that it was the agreement made by counsel to the PDP and the respondents to expedite proceedings.

The People’s Democratic Party has moved its motion before the presidential election petitions court, seeking live transmission of the day-to-day proceedings.

Counsel to the PDP Chris Uche says the application seeks to give national significance and importance to the proceedings, while also praying the court of an order directing modalities for its implementation.

Advertisement

He noted the grounds for the application are expressed in the written address in accordance with the first schedule of the electoral act