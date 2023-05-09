The need to adapt and adopt new measures that are technology driven are introduced into both Public and private enterprise in Nigeria has been emphasised.

Samson Olatunde. Founder of Knowledge Digest Africa disclosed this while speaking on the need for the introduction of Technology in Private and Government Business with Tolulope Ogunjobi on TVC News Business Nigeria.

Mr Olatunde said a lot of strides and improvements would have been made in Nigeria with the introduction of Technology especially for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

He added that this will also enhance the provitability and efficiency of businesses especially those who can apply the necessary Knowledge to their day to day operations.

He categorised Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria into 3 namely Informed, Misinformed and the Uniformed.

He said the categories will shape how much impact they will have on their business in terms of improvement.

He added that the informed will be the ones to benefit most from the use of Technology in their day to day operations while the Misinformed will have the information on top of their noses but will be unable to use it because they do not believe in it.

He said the case of the Uninformed is even worse with no information as to what is happening around them and how to address and improve with the required information.

He said the knowledge gap needs to breached so that Businesses in Nigeria will be able to effectively use technology to optimise their businesses and drive profitability.

According to him the Education, Agric and Other Sectors would have seen more improvement if Technology has been a more integrated part of their management.