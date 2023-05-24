The first baby to have been born from a transplanted uterus in Barcelona, Spain was born two months ago.

The infant was given birth to prematurely and had to spend a week in a neonatal ICU until their lungs were able to mature to

completion but is now healthy and weighing 3.2 kg.

The mother, a resident of Moshia who was born without a uterus was selected by the clinic Hospital of Barcelona in 2020 to carry out the experimental surgery which lasted over 20 hours and led to the transplants of the patient’s sister’s uterus.

Worldwide, there have been fewer than 100 transplants of this type leading to 50 pregnancies.

The Catalan minister of Health Manir Basilis described the case as a small miracle of science and highlighted the quality of the Catalan Health System.

Director general of the hospital clinic, Barcelona Dr Joseph Maria said the birth of the baby was possible thanks to an interdisciplinary team made up of over 100 people were involved both in the transplantation and the monitoring of the pregnancy and birth.

He lauded the mother’s determination and trust she placed in the hospital and its team.