The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the Nigeria Communications Commission’s (NCC) incapacity to establish widely available telecommunication networks has received documents from the commission.

This was in reference to the 1,014 contracts completed by the NCC under the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, submitted the documents to the House Ad-hoc Committee, which is also investigating accruals and utilization of funds in the USFP.

The Committee, headed by Mr Bamidele Salam, had on Monday demanded details of the projects including specific addresses and project descriptions and specifications for each of the contracts that were awarded and listed in the 91-page document the NCC submitted.

The Committee had pointed out that there was no specific description of what was done in the contracts and they were couched in a manner that they would be hard to track.

It also noted that 80 per cent of the projects had no specific location.

The Commission was expected to have submitted the required documents on Tuesday at 2 pm to enable the committee to analyse them during the Wednesday hearing.

But Salam said the Committee needs to go through the documents and get back to NCC on another date that will be communicated to them.

The lawmakers frowned at the absence of the Chief Executive Officers of telecommunication companies, who were summoned to make presentations at the hearing.

The Committee warned that it would be sanctioned according to the dictates of the law if they continued to disregard its invitations.