President Muhammadu Buhari has officially flagged-off the Wadi-B NNPC drilling project at Tumba Community, Jere Local Council of Borno State.

The project is expected to improve national energy security and ensure greater prosperity for the nation.

The resumption of oil exploration activities in Borno.

The NNPC Wadi-B drilling project, located at tumba community, Jere local council area of the state is cheering news to Borno citizens.

President Muhammadu Buhari flags-off the project.

He lauds efforts of NNPC and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission for their giant stride in improving the economy of the nation.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited Mele Kyari affirms that the project would turn around the economy of not only the state but the country at large.

NNPC limited has been assured of adequate support from the government of BORNO state.

The project depth which would be 14,000 meters would take about 60-70 days.

With this massive project by NNPC, residents are hopeful that it would create job opportunities for the unemployed youths in the state.