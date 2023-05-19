As residents of Plateau State grapple in the wake of the Monday night attacks in Mangu local council area that has left scores dead, the military authorities say troops are on the trail of the assailants, just as some suspects have been arrested.

They are demanding justice in the wake of the attacks the state government has said is drawing the state back to its dark days.

But the military authorities say operations are on to bring to book those behind the attacks.

This is just as a statement by the Department of State Services indicates terrorists fleeing the crackdown by troops in the northeast are migrating to other parts of the country.

The security situation in the country continues to pose severe challenges to security forces.