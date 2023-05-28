Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has approved the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council and relieved all political appointees of their appointments ahead of Inauguration of new administration in the state.

This was Confirmed in a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Lawal Hussain made available to Newsmen in Gusau

The officers affected by the dissolution are Members of the State Executive Council, All Honourable Special Advisers and Chairmen of Boards and Commissions

Others are non-career Directors General

Chief Executives of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and companies who are political-based, Local Government Sole administrators,

Secretaries of Local Government Councils, Councilors and

Area Development Council administrators

Those exempted are State Civil Service Commission,

State Independent Electoral Commission, State Judicial Service Commission, and State House of Assembly Service Commission

With this development, the affected public officers are directed to hand over the affairs of their organisations to officers next in command.

Chairmen of affected Boards and Commissions are to hand over to secretaries of their respective organizations, while Local Government Sole Administrators are to hand over to their respective Directors of Administration

Governor Bello Matawalle expressed his profound gratitude and best wishes to all public officers affected by this development for their individual and collective sacrifice and contributions to the development of the State during his term in office.

He also thanked the good people of Zamfara State for their cooperation and support during his stewardship as the Executive Governor of the State

Governor Bello Matawalle assumed office as the fourth Democratically elected Governor of Zamfara State on may 29th, 2019

During his stewardship, the outgoing Governor did his outmost best to address the lingering Security Challenges he inherited by exploring different avenues

The dissolution of the cabinet and Political appointees seems to be the last function of Governor Bello Matawalle as the Governor of Zamfara after four years in Office.