Young people under the aegis of Mainland Youth Initiative have donated cash to victims of a gas explosion which occurred in April in the Lagos Mainland area of Lagos State.

This is as the youths also mourned the deceased victims, including Mr Kojo Aremu, one of the victims of the gas explosion who was buried at Atan Cemetery amid tears on Monday.

The incident occurred at Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta around three metallic containers erected beside one another with one occupied by a shoemaker and two others by vendors of cooking gas.

According to reports, one of the sales boys had earlier complained to his manager a few days before the incident, that a particular cylinder is faulty, the said cylinder was said to have been placed under the sun in front of the shop which exploded as a result of sun heat.

About 10 residents of the community were affected by the accident leaving two persons dead as a result of a serious fire burn. Three others, who secured serious injuries and were left in critical condition, were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital for treatment.

Two had since recovered but still receiving treatment at home while one of the victims had remained at home because his parents could not afford the medical bills, Convener of Mainland Youth Initiative Rilwan Tinubu, said.

He also appealed to the state government through LASEMA in collaboration with all Local Government and Local Development Councils to take more proactive measures in controlling gas sales near residential buildings.

Tinubu also called for public awareness of existing legislative policies on disaster management,

“The incident calls for serious concerns as affected victims could not afford medical bills making them vulnerable to call for help from members of the public. However, the situation became worrisome to youth who quickly called for donations from members of the public where some amount was raised,” he added.