A three-day summit of the leaders of the G7 opened in Hiroshima, Japan today.

Global issues will be discussed, with the major topics being Russia’s war against Ukraine, the nuclear threat, and relations with China.

In the context of Russia’s military aggression, the G7 countries plan to reaffirm their firm determination to continue supporting Ukraine until its sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored.

It is also expected that the summit participants will show their readiness to increase pressure on the aggressor country. In particular, they should discuss new sanctions against Russia and strengthening control over compliance with already imposed restrictions.

The 49th meeting of the G7 leaders is being chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Those attending the summit are: US President Joe Biden; French leader Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Prime Minister of Italy George Meloni; European Council President Charles Michel; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Representatives of Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Vietnam, India, Comoros, Indonesia and other countries are invited to the summit.

Earlier it was planned that Volodymyr Zelensky would personally attend the summit. He received an invitation from the Prime Minister of Japan during his visit to Kyiv.