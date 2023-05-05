The popular Alaba International market in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos state has been gutted by fire.

TVC News reliably gathered that the inferno affected dozens of shops with traders watching helplessly as the fire destroyed goods and other property worth millions of naira.

It was learnt some of the traders sourced water on their own to put out the fire after all efforts to get officials of the Lagos State fire service to the scene proved abortive.

I t was also gathered that the fire started from a shop where gas cylinders were stored before spreading to other parts.