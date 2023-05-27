The federal government has declared Monday 29th, 2023, work free for all workers in the country, to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th democratically elected President.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who made the declaration in Abuja on Friday commended Nigerians for their faith in democracy and efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule since 1999.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore and posted on its official Twitter handle on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Minster enjoined citizens to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and upholding all democratic institutions.

”Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”, the Minister said.

FG DECLARES MONDAY MAY 29TH, 2023 WORK FREE DAY FOR PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday 29th, 2023, work free for all workers in the country, to commemorate the inauguration of the nation's 16th democratically elected President. pic.twitter.com/z0smJfn2Ni — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) May 26, 2023

He further urged Nigerian to continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbours, noting that we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.

The Minister commended all Nigerians for their strident efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola urged them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength and will take the nation to its greatest height when it is positively deployed in its service.

“The Minister charges Nigerians to shun any form of violence & other untoward acts, assuring them that with all hands on deck, the future is very bright when the nation will attain greatness in all facets of human development.”

The Inauguration Parade and Swearing-in of President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is the climax of the Programme will take place on Monday, 29th May 2023 at the Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja

As a result, the Nigerian government has ordered the closure of highways leading to the federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26th till Tuesday.