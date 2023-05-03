Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has officially handed over the State Medical Diagnostic Centre to Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA.

The governor says the idea is aimed at upgrading the state disease diagnosis centre for comprehensive diagnostics and oncology treatment Center.

Before now, the facility was housing the Enugu state Medical Diagnostic Centre, now it has become the property of the federal government of Nigeria.

This initiative forms part of an effort to mitigate and reduce brain drain and medical tourism

The transfer of the facility to NSIA is strategically conceived to upgrade the facility to an international tertiary healthcare diagnostics and treatment centre.

NSIA is an autonomous investment institution and a leading global sovereign wealth fund contribution to Nigeria’s economic development.

The transfer of the Diagnostic center will ensure it’s rehabilitation, upgrade and smooth operation of the Diagnostic Centre to handle terminal ailments at subsidized rate.

Enugu State Diagnostic center is the first in the phase to be upgraded to serve as the pivotal centre in the South East for provision of comprehensive medical diagnostic and oncology treatment centre.