Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has restrained the National Youth Service Corps and from issuing or continuing to publish disclaimer to the effect that the NYSC certificate of dated 6th January, 2003, issued to the Governor-elect of Enugu state, Mbah Peter was not issued by the National Youth Service Corps.

Justice Ekwo made the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by Mr Mbah.

Mr Mbah had told the court that after graduating in law from the University of East London in 2000, returned to Nigeria and as a pre-requisite to practice as Barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, applied and was admitted into the Bar part 1 programme of the Nigerian Law School.

Mr Mbah said upon completing the Bar Part 1 Exam, he had to wait for the Bar Part 2 programme, and was advised that instead of spending time idling around, he should proceed to the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps programme.

The plaintiff said he was called up for the NYSC and was deployed initially to Nigerian Ports Authority Apapa Quays for his primary assignment but was rejected by NPA, before securing the law firm of Ude & Associates.

The plaintiff in the course of his service year and after six months of NYSC, applied and was admitted approval to defer the NYSC in other to enable him complete the Bar final exam.

“Thereafter, the plaintiff was re mobilized to finish the NYSC programme, which he did complete”.

Mr Mbah averred that upon completion of the NYSC service, he was issued the certificate of National Service No. A.808297 dated 6th January 2003.

Consequently, justice Ekwo after granting the restraining order also ordered the applicant to serve the defendants with court processes within two days of the order.