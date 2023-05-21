The Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria has expressed the need for the federal government to provide enabling environment for cocoa farmers to boost their harvests.

The National President of the CFAN, Comrade Adeola Adegoke, stated this in Akure after he was reelected to lead the association for another four years.

He added that cocoa farmers across Nigeria are willing to work with the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu in order to improve the cocoa industry in the country.

Advertisement

According to him, the agenda of the group is to make Nigeria the highest cocoa-producing country in the world and increase productivity per hectare.

He said there is the need for social revolution in the cocoa industry to create wealth for states to go back to quality production of coca and mass empowerment of our farmers.