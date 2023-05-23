The Chief Magistrates’ Court, Yaba area of Lagos hearing the alleged assault case against Afrobeats musician, Seun Kuti failed to sit on Tuesday.



It was gathered that Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun who had adjourned the hearing last week was absent because she was at a workshop.

The singer has been in detention since may 15, for assaulting a police officer two days earlier on the Third Mainland bridge, prompting the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to order his arrest.

The musician turned himself in at the Police Command, Ikeja, on Monday, in the company of his lawyer and family representative, and was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, where he was eventually detained.

Last Thursday, the magistrate ordered the police to duplicate and transfer the case file to the Office of the Diirectorate of Public Prosecutions at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice. She also granted a request by the Police lead Counsel, Simon Lough (SAN) to detain the defendant for four more days to enable further investigations.

According to the musician’s counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), the Advice of the DPP is not ready as the police investigation team is still holding on to the case file.

He added that the release of Mr. Kuti on bail, as ordered by the Magistrate upon the expiration of the remand order is only waiting for administrative approval. That process has nothing to do with whether the court has a physical sitting. He expressed hope that he will be out on tuesday on the bail granted him, having fulfilled the terms.

Meanwhile, supporters of seun kati staged a rally outside the court pressing for his release.