After more than a decade of isolation, Bashar al-Assad, the president of war-torn Syria, has been welcomed back into the Arab League.

Al-Assad on Friday attended the regional bloc’s 32nd summit in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah for the first time since his country’s suspension following the eruption of war in Syria in 2011.

During his speech, he said the summit was a “historic opportunity” to address crises across the region as hundreds protested in rebel-held northern Syria against his participation in the event.

“I hope that it marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, for peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction,” al-Assad told attendees.

Al-Assad said Syria would always belong to the Arab world but called for non-interference in the internal affairs of Arab states.

Advertisement

“It is important to leave internal affairs to the country’s people as they are best able to manage their own affairs,” he said.

And in an apparent swipe at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has backed Syrian rebels and sent Turkish forces into swaths of northern Syria, al-Assad noted the “danger of expansionist Ottoman thought”, describing it as influenced by the Muslim Brotherhood – a group seen as a foe by Damascus and many other Arab states.

In Azaz, in opposition-held northwestern Syria, demonstrators chanted “the people want the fall of the regime” as hundreds came out on the streets in protest.

“Syria cannot be represented by Assad the criminal,” read a banner at the protest in the town. Anti-Assad protests took part in other rebel-held areas, including in the northern city of Afrin where a crowd held up a large flag opposition flag.

“We call on the Arab peoples to put pressure on their governments to go back on the decision [to re-admit Syria] and for Bashar al-Assad to leave,” said Issam Khatib, a lawyer originally from the northern city of Aleppo.

Advertisement

Analysts said Syria’s readmission to the 22-member Arab League is a strong signal that al-Assad’s isolation is ending, reflecting an important shift in how regional actors view the reality of his government’s survival, in ways that are at odds with the West.

Ibrahim Fraihat from the Doha Institute said al-Assad’s mention of the “Arab identity” was significant.

“He emphasisied … the Arab identity of Syria, and linking that to the broader Arab region, which is emphasising that Syria and al-Assad regime here are part of the larger group and the entire region,” ad regime,” he said.