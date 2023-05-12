The Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School in Benue State has stressed the need for its officers to engage in best practices in law enforcement within and outside the military.

The school’s Commandant, Commodore Mohammed Salisu, harped on this in Makurdi during the combined graduation ceremony for student ratings of Master at Arms qualifying, Master at Arms refreshers, Petty Officer regulators qualifying and Leading Regulators Qualifying Courses.

The course which started 18 weeks ago were used to instill in students the best practices in law enforcement within the military, and outside.

Some of the subjects taught during these courses include Naval law, Criminology, Provost and crime, security and intelligence, contemporary operations among others.

The acting deputy commandant give more details on why the school remains is a citadel of learning for the Nigerian Navy.

The commandant of the School gives the importance of the school in administering criminal justice, discipline and law enforcement in the Nigerian Navy.

The guest of honour , Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, is represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command.

He commends the Navy for broaden the knowledge of the graduates and preparing them to face contemporary security threats in the country.

Plans are ongoing also, for the School to commence Young Officers’ Advocacy Course and Police Administration and Security Management Course

This is captured in the Chief of the Naval Staff Strategic Directives 5 of 2021.

