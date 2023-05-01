The Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has congratulated Ogun State Workers on May Day celebrations.

The former house of representatives member advised them to remain steadfast, calm and resolute as they serve their State and fatherland.

In a statement issued by the Media Director, Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya on Monday, Adebutu said “𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨, 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙤 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙛𝙮 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙨 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜”.

He said further that “Although, we are pained with the bad state of economic development which has also led to the deteriorated state of workers welfare, particularly in Ogun State as induced by the ruling government as a result of maladministration and throbbing governance”.

While praying God Almighty to restore the lost glory of Ogun State and Nigeria at large, Adebutu charged all workers to remain resolute, continue to be hardworking and keep to the provisions of the Civil Service rules.

Adebutu also used the opportunity of the Workers’ Day celebration to call on all States and Federal Government to focus on policies that will promote the growth of the labour-force, by taking steps to safeguard socio-economic rights and ensure adequate welfare of workers.