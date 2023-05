The Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has congratulated Ogun State Workers on May Day celebrations.

The former house of representatives member advised them to remain steadfast, calm and resolute as they serve their State and fatherland.

In a statement issued by the Media Director, Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya on Monday, Adebutu said โ€œ๐™’๐™ค๐™ง๐™ ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ ๐™–๐™ง๐™š ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ž๐™จ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™จ๐™–๐™—๐™ก๐™š ๐™ฌ๐™๐™š๐™š๐™ก๐™จ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™œ๐™ง๐™š๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง๐™˜๐™š๐™จ, ๐™ฌ๐™๐™ž๐™˜๐™ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™Ž๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™‰๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™ฌ๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™–๐™ก๐™ฌ๐™–๐™ฎ๐™จ ๐™ง๐™š๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™ค๐™ฃ, ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ž๐™จ ๐™จ๐™ค ๐™œ๐™ง๐™š๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ž๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™›๐™ฎ ๐™ฌ๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง ๐™ฌ๐™ค๐™ง๐™ ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ ๐™–๐™จ ๐™ฅ๐™–๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™ฃ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ ๐™ž๐™ฃ ๐™ฅ๐™ง๐™ค๐™œ๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™จ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™‰๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™—๐™ช๐™ž๐™ก๐™™๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œโ€.

He said further that โ€œAlthough, we are pained with the bad state of economic development which has also led to the deteriorated state of workers welfare, particularly in Ogun State as induced by the ruling government as a result of maladministration and throbbing governanceโ€.

While praying God Almighty to restore the lost glory of Ogun State and Nigeria at large, Adebutu charged all workers to remain resolute, continue to be hardworking and keep to the provisions of the Civil Service rules.

Adebutu also used the opportunity of the Workersโ€™ Day celebration to call on all States and Federal Government to focus on policies that will promote the growth of the labour-force, by taking steps to safeguard socio-economic rights and ensure adequate welfare of workers.