Former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju has been announced dead.

He was said to have died at the National Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, at the age of 78.

This was made public in a statement signed by his son Cheta Mbadinuju revealed that the former.

Governor died at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Chinwoke Mbadinuju fondly called ODERA was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003, but lost his election bidding to Senator Chris Ngige, who was also ousted by Peter OBI after a supreme court judgement

Anambra state government is yet to make an official statement to the effect.

SOLUDO MOURNS FORMER GOVERNOR MBADINUJU

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has commiserated with the family of Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Odera), first Executive Governor of the state, who passed on earlier today, April 11, 2023 at the age of 78.

The demise of the former Governor was announced by his son, Cheta Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Esq on behalf of the family.

The late Mbadinuju was the former Governor of Anambra State from May 1999 to 29 May, 2003. He was elected Governor on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

Governor Soludo who had consoled the family also sympathised with Uli Community in Ihiala Council Area as well as the entire people of Anambra State for the loss.

The Governor notes that the late ‘Odera’ will be fondly remembered for passing a law that created the Anambra Vigilante Services, establishing Anambra State University, Uli, among other legacy projects.

Governor Soludo asked the family to ensure his good legacies are sustained while praying that the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest!

Ohanaeze Ndigbo express sadness over Mbadinuju’s death

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed grief over the death of the former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo acting President General, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene in a press statement described the demised former governor as good man.

He said Mbadinuju played his own role in the socioeconomic development of ANAMBRA state.

He consoled his family members, Ihiala Council Area, Anambra state and entire Igbo land over the loss of the Former Governor.