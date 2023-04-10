Enugu State All progressives Congress, (APC) Publicity Secretary Charles Solo-Ako has described as unconstitutional the expulsion and suspension of some leaders of the party by the State Executive Council over anti-party activities allegations.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, Solo-Ako described what the state chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah and the secretary, Robert Ngwu did as ambush on the rest of other State Working Committee members of the party

He said that suspension and expulsion of leaders of the party ought to have originated from their wards, hence the disciplinary action as unconstitutional.

Recall that the state secretary of the party, Robert Ngwu, had on Thursday April 6th, announced the expulsion of a former Governor of the State, Sullivan Chime; former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh; Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu; former commissioner for Tourism, Ozor Joe Mmamel; Special Assistant to Foreign Affairs Minister, Flavour Eze and former House of Representatives candidate in 2019, Maduka Arum.

The secretary also announced the suspension of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani from the party.

BAYELSA APC YOUTH HOLD SOLIDARITY RALLY FOR TINUBU

Hundreds of youths from the All Progressives Party in Bayelsa state staged a solidarity walk for the election victory of the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his emergence as a new dawn for the nation.

These youths in their hundreds, start a solidarity walk from the popular tombia roundabout in Yenagoa and end at the State Party secretariat in Kpansia.

Received by the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, the youths, led by the state youth leader, Preye Agama described the last Presidential and National Assembly elections as credible and transparent

Emphasis was also made as regards the last time the President-elect of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Bayelsa state

With the handover ceremony slightly over one month away, the youths of the APC in Bayelsa seek truism and cooperation among the other political parties.