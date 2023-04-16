The Independent Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa state Hudu Yunusa has declared Aisha Binani of the All progressives Congress winner of the Governorship election.

The collation centre went on recess in the early hours of today, Sunday after announcing 10 of the 69 polling units.

The Returning Officer Mohammed Mele had earlier adjourned the sitting till 11am.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state made the declaration following the supplementary election held on Saturday.

The Adamawa rerun governorship election witnessed massive turnout of voters across the 69 polling units marked by the INEC for the exercise.

The voters, local and international observers and other critical stakeholders commended the INEC and security agents for the orderly manner the exercise was conducted.

Election officials and representatives of various political parties were out as early as 8:am across various polling units in Adamawa State to exercise their constitutional right.