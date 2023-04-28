The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has not zoned any of the Positions in the National Assembly.

Spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Bashiru, disclosed this while speaking to TVC News This Morning with Yori Folarin on Friday Morning.

Mr Bashiru who represents Osun Central in the National Assembly said there are many reasons to consider before deciding on where and who will get which positions in the 10th National Assembly.

He added that the President Elect and his Vice President Elect, have also not made any categorical Statement nor decision on the issue.

He said the public needs to be educated on the leadership positions in the National Assembly despite the fact many are more concerned about the Presidency of the Senate and the Speakership of the House of Representatives.

He added that there are many positions available within the National Assembly with the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Primus Inter Pares or First Among Equals.