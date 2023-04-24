The Naira Redesign Policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria though now reviewed had a negative impact on all parts of the Economy despite that not being the original aim of the Policy.

Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadri, disclosed this while speaking on the impact of Multiple Taxation on the Manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

Mr Kadri said the original aim of the currency redesign policy was for the Central Bank of Nigeria to take charge of the management of the nations’ Monetary Policy but the timing, implementation and the management of the fallout leaves much to be desired.