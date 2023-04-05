The Ogun State Police Command has assured residents of the state of the better working relationship and protection of lives and property.

The Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba made this known while inaugurating a Police Post at Kajola Community along Siun-Sagamu Expressway.

He said the Police will always be available for the people and will ensure transparency and efficiency in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

He commended the donor of the Police Post and appealed to people and organisations to continue to support the Police, adding that Policemen are committed to make their living peaceful and and their environment secured.