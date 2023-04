The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship elections in Ogun State,ย Oladipupo Adebutu has expressed his condolences to the families affected by the recent flooding in Sagamu area of the State which was reported to have claimed one life.

Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representative, in a release signed by his Director of Media, Afolabi Orekoya noted that such disaster could have been avoided if the current administration has been proactive in its disaster management plans.

According to him, โ€œour thoughts and condolences are with the families and people of Sagamu Local Government area of Ogun State who were recently affected by the flooding occasioned by a torrent rainfall. The poor diversion of flood and shallow drainage constructed during the rehabilitation of Oba Erinwole road were avoidable factors that now contribute high risk challenge to our people in the area. It is one of the many avoidable situations that could have been prevented if there had been proactive measures put in place and government is responsiveโ€.

The Governorship hopeful expressed disappointment in the current administration under the leadership of Mr Dapo Abiodun who has failed woefully in governance especially in the aspect of climate change and environmental management.

The statement read further that “๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ž๐™จ ๐™จ๐™–๐™™๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™˜๐™ช๐™ง๐™ง๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™–๐™™๐™ข๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™ช๐™ฃ๐™™๐™š๐™ง ๐™ˆ๐™ง ๐˜ผ๐™—๐™ž๐™ค๐™™๐™ช๐™ฃ ๐™๐™–๐™จ ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ฌ๐™ฃ ๐™ก๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฅ๐™–๐™˜๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™ฌ๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ๐™ฃ๐™š๐™จ๐™จ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™›๐™–๐™˜๐™š ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™ง๐™š๐™–๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ฎ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™œ๐™ก๐™ค๐™—๐™–๐™ก ๐™˜๐™ก๐™ž๐™ข๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š ๐™˜๐™๐™–๐™ฃ๐™œ๐™š ๐™ž๐™จ๐™จ๐™ช๐™š๐™จ ๐™–๐™ข๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ฌ๐™๐™ž๐™˜๐™ ๐™ž๐™จ ๐™›๐™ก๐™ค๐™ค๐™™๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ. ๐™ƒ๐™š ๐™๐™–๐™จ ๐™™๐™š๐™ข๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š๐™™ ๐™ก๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ ๐™ฃ๐™ค๐™ฌ๐™ก๐™š๐™™๐™œ๐™š ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™š๐™ญ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ง๐™ž๐™š๐™ฃ๐™˜๐™š ๐™ฃ๐™š๐™˜๐™š๐™จ๐™จ๐™–๐™ง๐™ฎ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ฅ๐™ง๐™š๐™ซ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™ฃ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ช๐™ง๐™–๐™ก ๐™™๐™ž๐™จ๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ง ๐™ฌ๐™๐™ž๐™˜๐™ ๐™๐™–๐™จ ๐™ฅ๐™ช๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™˜๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ฏ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™จ ๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™ง๐™š๐™˜๐™š๐™ž๐™ซ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™™”.

Adebutu also recalled that it took public outcry before Mr Abiodun and the APC could take necessary measures in waste management some months back with many parts of the State littered with wastes, this could have resulted in outbreak of diseases and disaster.

Adebutu therefore charged Mr Abiodun of the APC to be ready to vacate the seat soonest as the mandate of the people of Ogun State will be restored soon. โ€œ๐™’๐™š ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ฃ๐™ค๐™ฉ ๐™–๐™›๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™™ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™–๐™ก๐™ก๐™ค๐™ฌ ๐™ˆ๐™ง ๐˜ผ๐™—๐™ž๐™ค๐™™๐™ช๐™ฃ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™˜๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ช๐™š ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™˜๐™–๐™ช๐™จ๐™š ๐™™๐™–๐™ข๐™–๐™œ๐™š ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™ฅ๐™–๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™จ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™ก๐™ž๐™›๐™š ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™ก๐™ž๐™ซ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ค๐™ฅ๐™ก๐™š ๐™ค๐™› ๐™Š๐™œ๐™ช๐™ฃ ๐™Ž๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™š,โ€ the statement said.