The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship elections in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has expressed his condolences to the families affected by the recent flooding in Sagamu area of the State which was reported to have claimed one life.

Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representative, in a release signed by his Director of Media, Afolabi Orekoya noted that such disaster could have been avoided if the current administration has been proactive in its disaster management plans.

According to him, “our thoughts and condolences are with the families and people of Sagamu Local Government area of Ogun State who were recently affected by the flooding occasioned by a torrent rainfall. The poor diversion of flood and shallow drainage constructed during the rehabilitation of Oba Erinwole road were avoidable factors that now contribute high risk challenge to our people in the area. It is one of the many avoidable situations that could have been prevented if there had been proactive measures put in place and government is responsive”.

The Governorship hopeful expressed disappointment in the current administration under the leadership of Mr Dapo Abiodun who has failed woefully in governance especially in the aspect of climate change and environmental management.

The statement read further that “𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙖𝙙𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙧 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙣 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜. 𝙃𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙜𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙝 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙚𝙣𝙙”.

Adebutu also recalled that it took public outcry before Mr Abiodun and the APC could take necessary measures in waste management some months back with many parts of the State littered with wastes, this could have resulted in outbreak of diseases and disaster.

Adebutu therefore charged Mr Abiodun of the APC to be ready to vacate the seat soonest as the mandate of the people of Ogun State will be restored soon. “𝙒𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙈𝙧 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙣 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙊𝙜𝙪𝙣 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚,” the statement said.