The UK Government has launched the International Technology Strategy, a cross-government policy outlining its approach for technological leadership on the world stage.

The Plan outlines the efforts being made to create alliances and collaborate with the OECD Global Forum on Technology to engage the global community in discussions on how to use technology more effectively.

It will also build on the UK’s success in gaining a seat on the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) Council, working with partners to increase global connectivity, and providing clear leadership in the telecoms sector.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated that the International Tech Strategy would boost growth in the sector, strengthening the UK’s global position.

He said it would also forge long-term links that would promote the UK as place for investment and collaboration in the technologies of the future.

The UK government will work closely with governments, academia and industry to leverage the UK’s world-leading strengths in technology through international partnerships with established and emerging science and technology powerhouse nations.

Speaking on this, UK’s Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary, Michelle Donelan said that the UK would build on the strength of the tech sector, which is the largest in Europe and the third highest valued in the world after the USA and China.

Donelan added that ‘‘our first tech envoy, Joe White, has helped to boost our ties with tech companies in Silicon Valley. Building on this success, the UK will expand our network of tech envoys and expertise to create the world’s most extensive tech diplomacy network. We will use this as a platform to enforce our principles, challenge authoritarian narratives and to drive international collaboration with industry.

“Envoys will bring expertise from the tech sector, ensuring that they can put their lived experience of this industry into boosting the UK’s global leadership.”

The UK Science and Technology Framework has set out the ambition for the UK to be internationally recognised as a tech superpower by 2030.

The International Technology Strategy sets out the UK’s alternative, which is guided by four principles – to be open, responsible, secure and resilient – will shape the future of technology in a way that promotes its use positively, and drives innovation and UK tech leadership, while boosting our security from new and emerging threats.